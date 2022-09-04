In mid-August, we received a press release in the Yuma Sun’s newsroom email from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) about U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez of Douglas, Ariz.
Yanez was killed in action in the Korean War on July 16, 1950. On July 13, 2022, almost exactly 72 years later, Yanez’ remains were finally identified.
Yanez was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was killed in action fighting the North Korean People’s Army along the Kum River, north of Taejon, South Korea, but due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered, the DPAA said.
However, remains were recovered south of Tuman-ni, South Korea, in March 1951.
“They could not be identified, were designated X-789 Tanggok, and buried in the United Nations Cemetery Tanggok later that month. In August 1951, the Central Identification Unit Kokura in Japan began a reexamination of X-789. They made several attempts between then and August 1954 before ultimately declaring the remains unidentifiable,” DPAA said.
Eventually, all 848 unidentified sets of Korean War remains at CIU-Kokura were sent to Hawaii in 1956, where they were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, DPAA noted.
However, the DPAA disinterred Unknown X-789 in August of 2019, and sent the remains off for analysis.
Using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence, and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, officials were able to give Unknown X-789 a name: Felix M. Yanez.
And yesterday, on Sept. 3, he was buried in Tucson.
His story alone is worth telling. Despite the passage of time, families deserve closure, and I love that 72 years later, Yanez finally came home.
But there’s an interesting sidebar to Yanez’ story, and it’s a little bit of a mystery that I haven’t been able to solve – at least, not yet.
Along with the press release, DPAA sent a clipping from the Arizona Republic from 1950 reporting that Yanez was killed.
Then, the clipping notes, “Reported missing were Sgt. George C. Massey, jr., 40 years old, son of Mrs. Fannie H. Massey, 2004 West Madison street, Phoenix, and Pfc. Eugene L. Scott, son of Joseph W. Scott, Yuma.”
Seeing a connection to Yuma, I started digging for more information. And readers, I completely struck out. I’ve found a wealth of information out there on those who are still missing in action from the Korean War, but Scott’s name doesn’t appear, nor is he listed on official lists of those killed in action from the Department of Defense.
I also have access to the Yuma Sun’s archives from that time frame, but again – no luck on finding Pfc. Eugene Scott.
Google searches were also dead ends.
It’s entirely possible that Scott made it back home and went ahead with his life, and frankly, I sincerely hope that’s the case.
But my curiosity is piqued, and I’d like to be able to tell the rest of Scott’s story. If he made it back from the war safely, how did he do so?
All too often, we lose stories like Scott’s to the passage of time, which is tragic, as we have so much to learn from our past.
So, readers, I’m asking for your help. If you know what became of Pfc. Eugene L. Scott, please shoot me an email at editor@yumasun.com.
And as always, thanks for reading!