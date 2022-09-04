In mid-August, we received a press release in the Yuma Sun’s newsroom email from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) about U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez of Douglas, Ariz.

Yanez was killed in action in the Korean War on July 16, 1950. On July 13, 2022, almost exactly 72 years later, Yanez’ remains were finally identified.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you