We tend to look at a new year as a time to cast aside the past, and embrace our futures.
And moving into 2021, there is much to look forward to, isn’t there?
Thanks to science, we’re on the threshold of a bright beginning, giving COVID-19 a literal shot (or two, as the case may be) to knock it backward.
It’s astounding to consider how fast we’ve reached this point.
It might feel like 2020 stretched on for an eternity sometimes, but science moved at lightning speed.
Granted, there is a global pandemic at play here, one that has claimed over 1.7 million lives and counting around the world. The impact COVID-19 has had on us is immeasurable. We can give it perspective from an economic standpoint, or the number of people who have gotten sick or died, but we can’t properly account for the psychological impact.
The cumulative impact of COVID was enough to launch a major attack against it, deploying money and resources at unprecedented rates.
I found a report in Nature magazine that noted, “The fastest any vaccine had previously been developed, from viral sampling to approval, was four years, for mumps in the 1960s.”
Four years, readers.
And here we are, a year after COVID first made headlines, with not one but two vaccines in play, and potentially more on the way.
It’s important to note that the COVID vaccines were built using years of previous research, Nature notes, which gave scientists a bit of a springboard. But there is no denying the sense of urgency that went into this process.
I have to wonder – what would happen if we tackled every issue with the urgency that we approached COVID?
If scientists could apply that same “attack and kill” approach to other illnesses, it could forever change our world. But then, think outside of illnesses to other issues – poverty, global warming, food insecurity, etc.
It’s a game-changing thought.
At the same time, it’s also a reminder of what we can accomplish when barriers are removed and we consciously work together for a common goal. These landmark vaccines were made possible because people across sectors banded together, sharing research and knowledge, reminding us of the power of unified efforts.
Imagine if we approached every problem like that?