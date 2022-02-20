Readers, if my inbox is any indication, 2022 is going to be a busy election year.
As voters, we’ve got some big decisions to make, including choosing a new governor and representation at the state and federal levels.
We have exciting races at the municipal level, with seats open on the councils for Somerton, San Luis, Wellton and Yuma.
There will be races for seats at the courts, as well as school boards, constables and more.
Ballots will vary based on where you live and what precincts you fall into, but no matter how you look at it, this election cycle is a hot one.
This year, my team is already getting requests to cover possible candidates, but we’re shifting our coverage just a bit.
The period for candidates to file is open from March 7-April 4. Once candidates have officially filed to appear on the ballot, we’ll start working on stories about them, to give readers time to get to know them.
Candidate coverage is a critical part of our job as a community newspaper. We want to make sure voters have information in front of them about the people running for office. But we’ve also learned through the years that if we cover candidates too soon, it’s just too much to take in. In past election cycles, many voters noted they were overwhelmed by all the campaigning, from billboards to their inboxes, and eventually, they tuned out the message.
So this year, the Yuma Sun is taking a different approach.
Once the candidates have officially filed to be on the ballot, we’ll begin our coverage.
Early voting for the primary election starts July 6, so readers can expect to see stories about our candidates between April 4 and July 6 – a solid two months of time to get to know these candidates.
The Primary Election itself will be held on Aug. 2, with the General Election to follow on Nov. 8.
And, readers, one more note on election season.
The deadline for voter registration is July 5. If you have not yet registered to vote, please do so. It only takes a few minutes to register, but doing so allows you to have a voice in shaping the future of Yuma County – one of our most important civic duties.
This year, we’re looking forward to seeing how the races shape up, and we’re excited to deliver that coverage to you!