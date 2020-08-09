Tumbleweeds are one of those iconic symbols of the West.
Growing up in Ohio, a tumbleweed was a mythical thing seen in movies and television shows, along with saguaro cactus and roadrunners.
I still clearly remember the first time I saw a tumbleweed blow across the road. I was a college student driving through Arizona, and I thought that tumbleweed was the coolest thing ever.
Even now, I’m still fascinated when I see a tumbleweed blow across a stark desert highway.
Last weekend, friends of mine told me about growing up with tumbleweeds in Yuma.
One said his mom took them out to the desert, and they rounded up tumbleweeds of different sizes. They brought them home, and his mom had the kids spray-paint them white in the front yard.
Then she used them to build a snowman … which frankly, is a genius idea, in my opinion.
But my friend’s dad was furious – an emotion I did not understand. Tumbleweed snowmen sound awesome!
My friend laughed, and explained that tumbleweeds carry seeds, and his dad was worried that by bringing them home, he would have tumbleweeds growing all over his yard.
And readers, here is where my mind was momentarily blown. I know very little – or really, next to nothing – about tumbleweeds, except they roll around the desert. I never gave their origins much thought, although in my head, tumbleweeds didn’t start out life as a tumbleweed plant. A rolling pile of wind-blown sticks and debris, perhaps?
Boy, was I wrong!
My friend’s wife is a florist, and she explained that tumbleweeds out here are often Russian thistle. The plant grows and eventually breaks away from its roots. As the wind blows it around, it drops seeds all over, with the goal of making more tumbleweeds.
When I got home, curious, I did some more research and learned that Russian thistle starts out life as a bright green succulent. According to the Arizona Republic, it’s a popular snack for mice, pronghorn and bighorn sheep. Once it starts rolling, a single plant can disperse as many as 250,000 seeds.
That, my friends, is a lot of potential tumbleweeds!
Now I understand why my friend’s dad was less than thrilled with the snowman. But I’m still tempted to make one myself … as long as we shake out the seeds first!