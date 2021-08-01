I accidentally called 911 the other day.
I dropped my phone in my purse, and a few moments later, heard it making some crazy noise. I fished it back out, only to see it connecting to 911.
The screen was locked when I put it in my purse, so I’m not exactly sure how I managed to call 911, but there I was.
I was momentarily flustered, but I heard the 911 operator already talking, so I immediately apologized. “Please excuse me! My allegedly smartphone somehow connected to you. I’m so sorry for wasting your time!”
The operator was understanding, and said it actually happens quite often. But he thanked me for staying on the line and letting him know. He said that too often, people just hang up, which is frustrating.
And that got me thinking about “911 etiquette.”
I found a government website dedicated to 911 – www.911.gov.
It notes that if you accidentally make a call, stay on the line and explain what happened. Otherwise, the hang-up could make 911 officials think that an emergency exists, and could send first responders to your location.
Nobody wants to waste a first responder’s time. They have enough on their plates, busy saving lives, and they don’t need to be tracking down an accidental call.
The Yuma Police Department recently sent out its Week in Review column, and noted that there were 1,770 calls for service, which generated 156 police reports. The dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and the Yuma Fire Department.
However, 1,024 calls were 911 calls. Yet only 156 police reports were generated – which makes me wonder: how many of those 911 calls were actually emergencies, and how many were “WHOOPS” calls?
If you see an emergency unfolding, or you are in the midst of an emergency, by all means, call 911. That’s why the service exists: to help keep people safe and protected in times of need.
Smartphones sometimes make it a little too easy to call 911. The goal is to make sure people can quickly get help when needed, but smartphone users in general need to be aware of how simple and unexpected it can be to activate. In my case, it happened in the process of bouncing around in my purse, despite the fact that the screen was locked.
If you do make an accidental 911 call, stay on the line and let the dispatcher know that you are safe. It’s the courteous thing to do.