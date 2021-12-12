Yuma County has become a hot zone in the illegal immigration front.
Amid the rhetoric, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that the heart of this issue is a humanitarian crisis.
Yuma Sun photographer Randy Hoeft captured that perfectly on Tuesday with his photo of the young boy from Colombia who ran up to hug a Department of Public Safety officerin the midst of a press conference.
During that same press conference, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines touched on the humanitarian issue. He noted the tragedy is the human cost.
Lines said he spent several nights this week at the border, talking to the families who had come across.
“They have sold everything to come here looking for a land of opportunity,” Lines said. “You can’t blame them for what they are doing. But they are risking everything.”
“On Monday we had a 3-year-old boy show up with his mother’s telephone number pinned to his chest. Found him in the middle of the desert,” Lines said. “He couldn’t even communicate with anybody. That is the face of human trafficking.”
At a press conference at the border in November, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls noted, “Until we have a secure border, we can’t have an impact on the humanitarian atrocities that happen during trafficking ... I don’t care what your political affiliation is. I do not know a single American who believes that letting people be abused, be trafficked and be used is acceptable.”
Once the border is secured, Nicholls added, “then we can work on true immigration reform to get to the point where we can bring in people who are looking to join America to work and build the future of our country.”
It’s easy to look at the border crisis and use scare tactics to drive home a point. After all, people listen to words like “crime,” “cartel” and “drugs.” We don’t like those words, and they certainly get our attention.
And I don’t want to minimize the fact that there is a criminal element slipping through our borders right now. A common thread we’ve heard from officials is that the drug cartels use the migrant surges as a distraction while they move drugs across the border. That’s a problem, and we need to get it under control.
But it’s not the only facet to this issue. There are countless people coming across who are putting it all on the line for a chance at a better life, grasping at the American dream that we all take for granted. Imagine what life must be like in their home countries to take that risk, to walk away from their known lives and take a journey into the unknown. If they lived in the land of milk and honey, where life was great, they wouldn’t make the trek to America.
As we move forward, it’s critical to look at the big picture – every angle of it – and remember the image of the little boy hugging the officer. There’s more to the border crisis than appears at a glance. It’s a humanitarian issue as well, and one that must be handled with care.