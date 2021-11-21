I can’t believe I’m considering this, but this year, I think I’m going to actually make a turkey.
I’m feeling somewhat apprehensive about this development.
When I first moved to Yuma, my now-husband and I would throw a giant Thanksgiving party every year. We knew a lot of people who lived here who were fresh out of college or in the Marines, a group of people who were in Yuma for work and were far from their families. Personally, I was terribly homesick, and it was a great distraction.
It was an amazing time, and we loved doing it. We’d cook up a couple of birds, make side dishes galore, and I’d make pies … and, readers, I don’t even like pie. But people like pie, and for many it was a taste of home that was truly appreciated.
When you are far from home, as we were and our friends were, our friends became our family, and those celebrations together made the holiday a moment of fun and not melancholy.
But time moves on, and eventually, our friends either left Yuma or made families of their own. As our annual group got smaller, so too did our Thanksgiving meals, until one day, we decided not to make the big meal anymore.
Some years we traveled, others we ordered meals that were precooked, which saved my kitchen from the destruction that Thanksgiving meal prep inevitably brings.
This year, however, it looks like there will be eight of us at the dinner table.
And I realized that my child has no idea what it’s like to cook a turkey. I don’t think she was ever old enough to do this with us, but turkey prep is an experience – and one we should have together.
Plus, my father-in-law really wants a turkey leg.
It’s the first time in a long time that I’ve even thought about making a turkey, so I’m a little curious to see how it comes out. We’re going to keep it simple – a small turkey, two or three sides, and a dessert or two. My goal is to not spend my day trapped in the kitchen, but instead, to spend it around a table filled with snacks, making new memories with our family.
I have to admit I’m having visions (nightmares?) of that scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, when Clark Griswold slices into the bird and it’s all dried and gross.
Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen at the Molenar house this year … maybe it’s not too late to call in an emergency turkey order!
In the meantime, readers, if you have any tips for cooking the perfect bird, send them my way!