I accidentally killed a tiny lizard this week, and I feel terrible.
The lizard was in my laundry room, apparently hanging out by a dishtowel on the floor, but I didn’t notice him.
However, I found his little body as I put the next load in the washer, and it was clear that whatever transpired had just happened.
Given the circumstances, there are two options that led to his passing – I stepped on him when I walked in the laundry room, or I dropped the basket of dirty clothes on him.
Either way – I feel horrible.
One might argue he’s just a little lizard, but I have a hard time with the thought that I ended his life.
And really, this speaks to a bigger issue I’ve realized lately.
If there was to be an apocalypse tomorrow, and grocery stores ceased to provide things like fresh bacon and boneless, skinless chicken breasts, I would be in serious trouble.
It’s not that I don’t have the knowledge or the tools to go hunting. I understand the concept, and I’m not morally opposed to the weapons required to make this happen.
But I’m fairly certain I could not take an animal’s life.
And to all my hunting friends out there, please know, this is not an indictment against what you do.
It’s just a recent strong realization that I myself could not do it.
For most of my life, I’ve had a hard time eating certain foods. Meat still attached to a bone, for example, is 100 percent off my list. Chicken wings? Hard pass. T-bone steak? Nope. I can’t handle it when the food reminds me that it was once an animal.
In fact, when I was 16, I hit a bunny with my car. He ran out in the road, and there was no time to avoid him … and I still feel guilty about it.
If meat were to disappear from my life, I probably would be fine not eating it.
But there’s a bigger problem here. I am also a terrible gardener. This spring was the first time that I personally coaxed anything out of a garden, and it was a small harvest – but if my family can survive on a small supply of tomatoes, kale and radishes, maybe we’ll be OK.
Should an apocalypse strike, I’m aware that I’ll likely be reduced to savaging for canned goods and foraging in abandoned gardens for nutrients, relying on my family to bring home foods that require hunting.
The other option on the table is bartering. I make a mean homemade toffee bar and some killer chocolate chip cookies … Anyone want to trade for a steak?