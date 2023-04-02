Medical and dental offices, I have a request for you. Please stop sending me so many appointment confirmation requests.
Holy bananas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Medical and dental offices, I have a request for you. Please stop sending me so many appointment confirmation requests.
Holy bananas.
I made an appointment two weeks ago. It’s not until mid-April. On Tuesday, I got an email asking me to confirm the appointment, which I did. Then two hours later, I got a text message, asking me to confirm the appointment, which I did.
If past experience is any indication, I’ll get at least two more texts and two more emails asking the same thing the week of the appointment. And then the day before, I’ll get reminder text messages and emails.
The reminders I appreciate. But asking me to confirm over and over again is annoying.
I’m sure there’s a reason for it. People’s schedules change, and they may not be able to make that appointment anymore. And I’m sure that’s frustrating for medical offices, especially when people don’t show up or reschedule it ahead of time.
Plus, appointment slots are often very limited (at some facilities, they are incredibly tough to get!) and when people don’t cancel with advanced notice, it’s selfish behavior. Had they canceled, the office could have rescheduled that new opening for someone who was trying to get in. Instead of canceling, they just don’t show up, and now the provider’s time is wasted.
It’s frustrating. And I understand the challenges these offices are facing.
But it also feels like those of us who are good about our appointments are getting spammed in the meantime.
If I could make some suggestions for these offices …
1) Send a confirmation email or text out 10 days before the appointment.
2) Send a reminder email or text a day or two the appointment.
3) If someone doesn’t cancel 24 hours prior to the appointment, send them a bill for the appointment anyway. I see those notices up at a lot of medical offices or dentists offices – “Late or no show appointments will be charged $50” – or whatever the fee is. I think that’s fair if you waste the provider’s time.
And, people, this goes both ways. If you have an appointment, hold up your end of the deal and show up – or cancel it with enough notice. Going to a scheduled appointment is part of being an adult. And remembering to cancel it if you can’t make it is just common courtesy.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.