Yumans are some of the kindest, most generous people I know. When there’s a need, be it big or small, Yumans step up, time and time again.
So I was surprised to read a press release this week that noted, “Arizona is the 48th-kindest state in the country.”
Pardon me? I can’t help but disagree, at least when it comes to Yuma.
The finding was part of a new study commissioned by Verizon as part of the company’s #ACallForKindness campaign.
“Verizon teamed up with Kindness.org, a nonprofit with a mission to inspire kindness, on this first-of-its-kind academic study to evaluate the state of kindness in America. While all 50 states proved a high capacity to be kind, the study concludes that the top 5 kindest states are Kentucky, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Georgia and North Dakota,” the press release noted.
The top three kind acts one can plan are covering a shift for a work colleague, cheering up a family member, and calling a friend to encourage them, Verizon noted.
Other suggestions on Kindness.org include paying it forward to a stranger, helping a family member around the house, leaving a positive note for a classmate, creating a feel-good sign, making a donation or giving blood.
The study pointed out that even Maryland – which was ranked No. 50, in last place – was still “very kind!”, but still, I can’t help but feel some heartburn about this.
I don’t have to look far to see kindness in Yuma.
Just last week, Prison Hill Brewery held a benefit for a critically ill employee. A day later, the restaurant shared it had raised over $20,000 in a single day – just one day, thanks to the generosity and kindness of Yumans.
Benefits, fundraisers and events happen regularly in our community.
Our restaurants regularly offer up a portion of their proceeds to any number of causes – all a nonprofit has to do is ask for the partnership.
Proof of the generosity here can be seen in the donation photos that appear regularly in the paper.
And then there are the random acts of kindness.
The Yuma Sun regularly publishes Letters to the Editor in which the writers thank others for their help and assistance, whether it was returning a lost purse or helping someone up off the hot asphalt after a fall.
I see acts of kindness all the time. The man who stops to help another in a wheelchair access an item off a shelf at the store, or the person who holds open the door for another, even though it means standing in the heat for a moment or two longer.
These are just a few examples, but to be Yuman – truly Yuman – means digging a little deeper within oneself to help others in ways both big and small.
Yumans know that every act of kindness matters, and they strive to make our community a better place.
Arizona might be 48th in the nation, but in my heart, I know that Yuma leads the list.