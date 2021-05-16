Listening to radio and TV news programs, one of the hottest topics is the number of “help wanted” signs out there on Main Street, USA – and the lack of people available to fill those openings.
It’s the same thing here in Yuma. I’ve talked to several business owners who’ve said they are ready to hire, but finding the employees is the challenge.
One obstacle is the unemployment checks and the stimulus dollars. Why work for minimum wage when one can possibly make more on unemployment?
In Arizona, minimum wage is $12.15 an hour. If one worked 40 hours at minimum wage, the gross pay would be $486.
Unemployment, meanwhile, is $240 a week in Arizona. Combined with the supplemental Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $300 a week, a person can make up to $540 a week in unemployment – so why work? Financially, that might not make sense.
Take the hospitality industry, which nationwide is facing a “historic staffing shortage,” according to the Washington Post. The paper points out that during the pandemic, most businesses were forced to aggressively downsize. Now, as they scramble to hire new employees to meet the surging demand, everyone is trying to hire all at once, which certainly is an unusual set of circumstances. There’s demand for hospitality employees, but not enough employees applying.
Some previous hospitality workers have found employment in other industries, the Post notes. And some may still have child care challenges – and frankly, it has to be challenging to afford child care while working a minimum wage job.
Nationwide, hospitality employers are offering a variety of incentives to try to lure in these needed employees, including higher pay.
This week, however, Arizona decided to take a different approach.
Gov. Doug Ducey is ending the $300 a week in extra federal jobless benefits. Instead, the state will offer a one-time $2,000 bonus to those who find full-time employment by Sept. 6. The state is also offering some child care and community college incentives as well, Capitol Media Services reports.
The state has also reinstated the requirement that people seeking unemployment are also contacting potential employers at least four times a week, Capitol Media Services notes.
The goal is to drive people back into these industries in need of employees.
It’s an interesting approach. When COVID was at its peak, people needed to stay home. The hospitality industry was one that was especially fraught with danger. But that’s changing, thanks to the COVID vaccine. With a vaccine, one can safely go to a restaurant, and it’s safer for employees too.
Now, instead of paying people to stay home, Arizona is paying people to return to work.
Personally, I’m curious to hear from business owners – will this help them turn the corner and bring employees back to their establishments?
I certainly hope so, because it’s one more step on the return to some sense of “normal.”
What do you think, readers? Is the governor on the right track? Will this stimulate workers to return to their jobs, or is another approach needed? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.