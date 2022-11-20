The story of the week apparently isn’t the election results or who’s running for president.
Nope. It’s the fact that Taylor Swift fans broke Ticketmaster on Tuesday in a rush to buy tickets to Swift’s upcoming tour.
Fans were frustrated after waiting online for hours in a paused queue and not getting a chance to actually buy tickets.
I get that technology is challenging, especially in moments like this when the fan demand is super strong. And it is incredibly annoying to have to compete with people who intend to buy tickets only to mark the prices way up and resell them online. The system is broken – but it has been for years.
Reading all the stories about the situation this week, I can’t help but have a “back in my day …” moment on this.
I clearly remember getting my mom to take me to the May Company store in our local mall, which was the closest Ticketmaster sales place, for a chance to buy Lollapalooza tickets.
I wasn’t old enough to drive, so my mom got up super early and drove me the 30 minutes to that May Company store, where we stood in a line that snaked all the way through the mall. And we weren’t just competing with the people in our line. Similar lines snaked around malls all over northern Ohio.
My mom was pregnant with my youngest sibling, and yet, she stayed with me for hours, waiting for the store to open so we could work our way to the front of the line.
The concert was at Blossom Music Center, an outside amphitheater, and in the end, we were able to get three tickets for lawn seats … which in my 15-year-old world was perfect.
Today, I still go to a lot of live music shows, and I’ve spent a lot of time sitting in the online queue trying to get tickets. And yes, it is frustrating. One would think that in 2022, we would have a better way to buy event tickets, but here we are.
But at the same time, I can keep working on whatever else I need to be doing while the queue does its thing on another screen … and frankly, that’s way better than standing in a physical line for hours, waiting for our turn at the front of the line!
