My early ballot arrived at my house at few weeks ago, and I’ve already turned it back in.
This is one of the many things that I love about Arizona: voting is relatively easy.
I’m on the permanent early ballot list. And when I’m ready to take my ballot in, I have a variety of ways to do so.
I can walk it out to the mailbox, or I can drop it at the post office on my way to the grocery store.
Or, I can drive it to a ballot box at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office on Main Street – whatever works with my schedule.
Early ballots can also be dropped off at secure ballot boxes located at the Yuma County Main Library, Foothills Library, Wellton Library, Somerton Heritage Pool, Somerton Library, San Luis City Hall or the San Luis Library.
But if you didn’t get an early ballot, voting is still easy, and you can still do it before Nov. 3.
Any registered voter can vote early in person at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, located at 197 S. Main St. – from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday until Oct. 30. All you need to bring is your voter identification, such as your driver’s license.
In fact, in the first few days of having this option, Yuma County reported that more than 700 people had already cast their ballots at the Recorder’s Office.
As much as I love early ballots, I also love voting in person on Election Day. It feels like a weighty, significant action, walking into the polling place, stepping into the booth and casting my vote.
However, Election Day is one of the busiest days of the year in the Yuma Sun newsroom. I stay in the newsroom until the paper physically starts coming off the press. And because it’s the election, we push our deadlines back, meaning we don’t start the press until somewhere around 1 a.m., to make sure that our election results are as recent as possible for our readers when that edition hits their driveways.
So I’m thankful, personally, that we aren’t limited here to voting only on Nov. 3, because I can easily take part in my civic duty without any issues of timing.
Many Yumans also work jobs with long hours or weird hours – but Yuma makes it a little easier to navigate work and still vote.
Yumans, if you are registered to vote, take advantage of these early voting windows, and cast your ballots now.
You can do it when it’s convenient for you – so take care of it now, and vote for your candidates. And if you have an early ballot, get it turned in ASAP.
And on Nov. 4, pick up the Yuma Sun for our Election Night coverage, or visit www.YumaSun.com on Nov. 3!