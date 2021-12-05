December can be a hard month.
The days are short and sunlight is scarce. We might not have the snow and icy cold winters’ days that other areas have, but it can be chilly here, especially at night.
And for many, it’s not just the weather.
December can be a lonely month too, especially for our senior citizen population.
Sometimes though, a small act of selflessness can help make a difference – and it’s one the Yuma Sun wants to support.
This month, we’re collecting throw blankets for Catholic Community Services (CCS).
The agency delivers those blankets to the area’s elderly population as part of its Covered with Care program.
I spoke to CCS on Friday, and their goal is to collect around 500 blankets. The bulk of those blankets will be taken to around 340 homebound people in Yuma County through CCS’s Meals on Wheels program.
The rest will be distributed to senior citizens through other programs at CCS such as the Daybreak program.
It’s an idea that I love.
Every time a recipient wraps up in one of these blankets, he or she knows someone in the community was thinking of them.
It’s like a warm hug, given across Yuma to someone who really needs it.
This is a cause my family supported last year, and it was easy to do.
I am not a crafter, although I wish I was. I have visions of sitting on the couch and knitting or crocheting a few throw blankets, but that is NOT my strong suit.
Instead, I headed to the store, filled a shopping cart with soft fleece throws covered in Christmas prints, and then delivered them to Catholic Community Services.
It’s one option, and, readers, it was easy to do.
But for you crafters out there, please know that hand-crafted blankets and throws are equally welcome, if not more so.
Every blanket delivered is a way of letting our senior citizens know someone is thinking of them, that they aren’t alone.
And, readers, that’s something I firmly believe in.
Please join me this year in supporting this cause. Blankets can be dropped off at the Yuma Sun office, 2055 S. Arizona Ave., Monday-Friday daily until 5 p.m.
Let’s make this Christmas a warm one for our senior citizens. And, readers, thank you as always for your support!