I bought my first graphic novel set as an adult this week, and it was thanks to a Tennessee school district.
“Maus” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning work about the Holocaust, using cats and mice as anthropomorphic stand-ins.
The author, Art Spiegelman, wrote and illustrated “Maus” based on interviews and conversations with his father, who is a Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor.
The description on Amazon notes, “Maus is a haunting tale within a tale, weaving the author’s account of his tortured relationship with his aging father into an astonishing retelling of one of history’s most unspeakable tragedies. It is an unforgettable story of survival and a disarming look at the legacy of trauma.”
It’s not a light read, but of course, the Holocaust isn’t a “light story.” It’s instead one of the darkest periods in modern history.
Last month, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee banned “Maus” in its middle school classes due to profanity and nudity.
NBC News reports there has been a spike in book banning, citing cases in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Virginia, Missouri, Utah and Florida.
Readers, it’s a movement I don’t understand.
Books provide perspective and an opportunity for conversation. As a parent, I want my child to have a diverse education. I want her to be fluent in grammar and mathematics, science and history – and that’s more than just the ability to recite facts and figures. I want her to understand others, to have empathy for others, and to see different perspectives – and to respect them, even if she may not agree with them. Books are critical to that education.
The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom notes, “Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Censorship, on the other hand, creates barriers.”
The ALA notes libraries are “dedicated to serving the information needs of everyone,” providing a broad spectrum of ideas and information. What may be offensive to one person may not be to others, and “all library users have the First Amendment right to borrow, read, view and listen to library resources.”
As for children and books, the ALA notes, “each family has the right to determine which library resources are acceptable for its children and must accord the same right to other parents.”
Banned books are often targeted because something within said book offends someone – usually from a religious or moral perspective. Lately, it seems that sexuality is a big target, as are depictions of race.
Ultimately, knowledge can’t be restricted by someone else’s concept of what’s appropriate. Instead, every book is a chance to make a connection, to learn and grow.
I do agree with the idea of setting boundaries for your child, and determining what is appropriate for your child. However, no one has the right to set boundaries for anyone else’s children.
And does it make sense in 2022 to ban a book from a school library? After all, these are kids who are growing up with unprecedented access to the internet. How many of these parents are monitoring the content their kids consume online or on platforms like TikTok?
In a way, I’m thankful for that Tennessee school board, for reminding me to bring “Maus” home, and launching it into a national conversation once again.
Readers, I hope you’ll join me in reading a banned book or two, and having a conversation with your loved ones about it.