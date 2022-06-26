I was out boating on the Colorado River recently near Martinez Lake when we saw a child floating in the water.
For a split second, we thought he was solo, before we noticed another boat upriver that was turning around to pick the kid back up. He had been riding an inner tube behind the boat with a couple of other kids, and apparently he bounced off.
We noticed another boat headed up river in our direction, so we maneuvered our boat in front of the kid and put our orange flag up, giving that boat several visual indicators that there was someone in the water. The boat got the message, slowed down and veered off to the side.
The current in the river is swift, and the kid seemed to be moving relatively quickly, so we asked him if he needed help. He said he was fine, just waiting for his family.
We waited with him until his family got down river to him, which happened very quickly, and we were on our way.
Now, I want to pause here to note that this was just a normal day on the river – everyone was safe, and people look out for one another out there, because that’s the right thing to do.
But thinking about it later, I realized the family had done something really smart: they put their kids in brightly-colored neon life jackets.
Because of that, we could see that floating child immediately.
In the Colorado River, those bright colors made a huge difference – and it was something I had never considered.
We have several life jackets in our boat, one for everyone on board and then a couple more. I have one child-sized life jacket that is a bright yellow, but all the others are black, trimmed with lighter accent colors in shades of blue and purple.
They are in great shape, but would those life jackets stand out as well in the current? I’m not sure they would.
My family loves water sports. My teen’s idea of a perfect river day involves hours of riding up and down that river, getting pulled on an inflatable, and she’s gone sailing off the side, just like that boy did.
We follow all the safety rules. My eyes never leave her, and I’ve got the flag in my hand the entire time, ready to pop up should she fly off. And, she’s got a really nice Coast Guard-approved life jacket, sized to fit her perfectly.
But now, we’ll be upgrading that life jacket – in a much brighter shade of something neon.
After seeing one in action, it makes perfect sense.