The list of things I’m thankful for is long, but toward the top is the fact that I live in Yuma.
Yuma’s perks are plentiful: mostly great weather, beautiful sunsets … and the relative lack of bugs.
I mean, sure – we’ve got the usual bugs: ants, crickets, bees, etc.
Vicious fire ants? We’ve got those too, and poisonous spiders as well. I’m not a fan of any of these things – nor do I like scorpions – but we manage to co-exist in this world without any significant issues or concerns.
My biggest issue with insects tends to be the “surprise” factor, like when you open the door to the bathroom and find a spider hanging down from the light fixture. He’s likely just as surprised as I am, but still … not cool, spider.
So back to Yuma, and my thanks of late. Have you seen all the reports on the cicadas emerging in other parts of the U.S.? It’s called Brood X, which emerges from the ground every 17 years to mate – and currently, they are swarming over more than a dozen states back east.
Apparently, they are causing all sorts of trouble, even grounding a plane that was to carry the press corps following President Biden.
In Ohio, one flew into an open car window, hitting the driver in the face. The driver then drove off the road and crashed into a utility pole, heavily damaging the car. Fortunately, the driver sustained only minor injuries, according to the Associated Press.
Essentially, that cicada launched a surprise attack that led to a car accident, reaffirming my belief that surprise insects are the worst surprise ever.
I’m counting my blessings that they aren’t in Yuma.
Bugs overall serve a purpose. Take bees – they pollinate trees and crops, and as an added bonus, they make delicious honey.
The seemingly lowly little ant? According to Harvard researchers, they turn and aerate the soil, allowing water and oxygen to reach plant roots. They also pollinate plants and flowers and distribute seeds, and eat decaying plant and animal material, serving a role as nature’s cleaners.
And those cicadas? When they are in the nymph cycle, they help aerate soil and allow tree roots to get more access to nutrients and oxygen for growth. And when they are fully grown, they serve as food for other species, Pest World notes.
Insects can be fascinating and amazing, and I certainly don’t want to eradicate them entirely from the world.
But until the cicada cycle has ended, I think I’ll stay out west, thank you very much!