Are there foods from your past that you long for, but can no longer find anywhere?
For me, it’s Combos … the tasty pretzel ones, and not the cracker version. I find them in Yuma once in a while, but it’s a rare occurrence. But when I do find them, I double down, because who knows when I’ll see them again? Fortunately, Combos haven’t been discontinued. They are just hard to find here.
I read an article recently from USA Today looking at the popular snack foods that were discontinued – and only a few of them stand out in my memory at all.
Take Hershey’s Bar None. Those were delicious. Sold from 1987 to 1997, they featured a chocolate wafer with peanuts and chocolate filling, wrapped in chocolate. So tasty!
And who can forget Jell-O Pudding Pops! Those were a staple in my grandma’s bonus freezer, where all the tasty treats lived. Apparently, they were only sold from 1982-1993, and my cousins and I definitely ate more than our fair share of them on sweltering Ohio summer days.
Life Saver Holes were fun too. Basically they were just little Life Saver balls. I’m not really sure why they existed – smaller Life Savers? But there was a novelty factor to them that I enjoyed.
Many of the items, however, I’ve never heard of.
There’s the 3 Musketeers Truffle Crisp Bar, described as “whipped-up chocolate truffle on a crisp layer enrobed in real milk chocolate.”
They were only sold for two years – 2010 to 2012. It’s a limited window – but I usually like to try weird candy bars, but this doesn’t ring a bell at all.
Or Crunch Tators, sold from 1988 to the early to mid-1990s. Apparently, these were like kettle-cooked chips made by Frito-Lay.
Screaming Yellow Zonkers were sold from 1968-2007 – which is a rather long lifespan. With a name like that, it should stand out, but I’ve never heard of it.
Snack food companies often try new things, but I would imagine it’s hard to compete with established brands. As this list shows, even established brands who try variations on their brand don’t always succeed.
Today, I notice a lot more of that, but it’s marketed under “Limited Edition” style branding – so customers want to try the new flavors while they have a chance, before they disappear.
Personally, I’ve been a sucker for these limited edition Kit-Kat flavors floating around lately – although some are certainly better than others!
Companies could bring back some of their old favorites on a short-term nostalgic basis, and if the marketing was right, I bet they’d fly off the shelves.
What snacks would you resurrect if you could, readers? Let me know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.