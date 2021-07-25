A few months ago, the Yuma Sun asked readers to give us some feedback on our comics and puzzles, and the response was impressive.
Readers reached out to us with a variety of suggestions, ideas and requests, letting our team know what they feel works and what doesn’t.
Based on that feedback, we decided to make some changes to the comics and puzzles – and on behalf of the Yuma Sun team, I hope they are changes you enjoy!
One of the most common requests was “More puzzles – especially Jumble!”
In response, starting Aug. 1, the Sunday comics will feature several new puzzles, including Word Search, Guess Who? and Word Scramble … and yes, we’re adding Jumble too!
We’ve also moved the Sunday Crossword into the comics section to make it easier to find, and we’ll continue to publish Sudoku, 7 Little Words, Crypto Fun and Ken Ken as well.
On the comic strip side, the most popular request was to add “Lola,” which readers will now find starting Aug. 1. For those of you new to the comic, “Everyone’s grandma may not be as witty as Lola, a sharpshooter who’s busy living life to the fullest and making sure everyone else does too,” publisher Andrews McMeel notes.
To make room for the new items, we did say farewell to some comics, including Doonesbury, Big Nate and Phoebe and her Unicorn, which, based on your responses, were not reader favorites. Peanuts and Garfield also no longer will appear on Sundays; however, they will still appear six days a week on the daily comics page in the Yuma Sun.
We’ve also made some changes to the daily comics page. Jumble and Lola will appear on the daily comics page as well, and we also added another new comic called Baldo.
“Baldo follows the lives of a Latino teen, Baldo Bermudez, and his warm and humorous family in modern-day America,” according to publisher Andrews McMeel.
Readers, we appreciate all the comments and feedback from you, and based on that feedback, we’ve added some new features that we hope you enjoy!
And as always, thanks for reading!