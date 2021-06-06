I read an article the other day talking about life 100 years ago, and in some aspects, it was a little bit terrifying.
Simple infections from cuts or scratches could lead to death, because there was no such thing as antibiotics available to treat basic infections.
It made me pause for a moment, and realize just how much we take such marvels for granted.
Out of curiosity, I looked up penicillin, the first antibiotic.
It was first discovered by Alexander Fleming by accident in 1928. While looking at some Petri dishes containing colonies of the bacteria Staphylococcus, he noticed that one dish had mold growing on it. However, bacteria wasn’t growing around the mold, the American Chemical Society (ACS) reports. So he tested it on other bacteria, and realized that mold was lethal to a variety of harmful bacteria.
Researchers at Oxford University took his research a step further, and in 1939 really dug into the process of creating penicillin, ACS notes.
In 1941, researchers tried out their new drug on a human – Albert Alexander, a policeman who scratched the side of his mouth while pruning roses. According to ACS, he developed a life-threatening infection and was treated with penicillin, which was initially successful. However, the supply of medication ran out, and he died – but it was a positive development overall.
This opened the door to treatments for troops fighting in World War II, with a major goal set of getting a stockpile of the vaccine ready for troops on the front lines of D-Day – which is an interesting side note, considering that today is the anniversary of D-Day.
Advances in penicillin continued, but it wasn’t readily available and easily found in pharmacies across the U.S. until 1945, ACS reports.
Readers, that was just 76 years ago.
Today, it can be used to treat infections of the middle ear, sinuses, stomach, intestines, bladder and kidneys. It can stop blood infections, meningitis, pneumonia, endocarditis and more. It’s commonly prescribed for illnesses ranging from tonsillitis and gingivitis to skin infections and septicemia.
And yet, it’s easy to lose perspective on what a wonder drug penicillin truly is. People get sick, see their doctors and get a prescription, and within days, they feel better.
I always dread taking antibiotics, because the side effects sometimes are rough. But then, consider the fact that just 76 years ago, that same infection could have been lethal. What’s an upset stomach in comparison?
Periodically, I read reports of new drugs in the research phase, including possible treatments for certain cancers and COVID. It would be amazing if researchers developed another medication that worked with penicillin’s success rate!