Do you have your costumes ready, readers? Tomorrow is Halloween – so you’ve got 24 hours to pull something together!
For trick or treating, my family does a themed costume, which my daughter has picked since she was old enough to talk.
Of course, that means her toddler years were filled with several years of princess-related options, and a variety of cat costumes had a few good runs in her elementary school days.
I’ve treasured every single year. Halloween is the one time of year when we can shed our everyday selves to be something different, and it’s so much fun to do that together as a family.
Some years, our costumes are pretty elaborate. Creating Coraline and the Other Parents from the Neil Gaiman tale took some effort. I spent days figuring out how to create button eyes that we could actually see through when trick or treating.
Some years, the costumes are mostly assembled from items we already have at home, bringing new fun and memories to clothing or accessories we already have.
Whenever we make a new costume purchase though, we add it to the costume bin that lives in our garage. And it’s shocking how often that bin comes in handy.
I find myself rummaging through it several times a year, thanks to the love of theme days at our schools which can run the spectrum of craziness. Sometimes, it’s something simple like “Wear Red Day!” No problem!
And then sometimes, it’s “Dress like a Superhero!” And it’s moments like that where we turn to that trusty costume bin.
In that bin, I can unearth royal crowns and cloaks, witch hats and alien antenna, and cat ears galore. We have capes for superheroes both child-sized and adult, and a decent selection of tutus, should the need arise.
Occasionally, the school theme day requires a new accessory, such as “Wear Your Favorite Cow Print.” That was a new one – but should it come up again, we are now prepared with something that could work for a rodeo or cowboy theme too!
Now that we’re in the high school years, the family-themed Halloween costumes are still happening, and my little family is 100 percent on board. It’s a tradition I’m thankful for, although I am acutely aware its days are numbered. After all, college is just a few short years away from us.
But when high school ends, we’ll still have an awesome costume bin ready for whatever arises – and years of wonderful family memories and photos.
This Halloween, make some memories with your kids or grandkids, even if it’s just donning a cat ear headband or a pair of goofy sunglasses. Your kids will love it – and those are the moments you all will cherish.
