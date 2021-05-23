Illegal dumping is a problem in Yuma County, especially out on the edges of our open desert spaces.
I hear a lot of complaints about it, and on a recent desert trail adventure, I was surprised at how much trash is out there. Someone had left the remnants of a pool table out in the middle of nowhere, and not 100 yards away, there was a stack of 5-gallon buckets and trash bags. I didn’t have to look hard to find piles of trash – they were easily spotted along the trail.
It’s a perplexing issue, because it’s pretty easy to get rid of trash in Yuma County. The North Gila transfer site, operated by Yuma County at Avenue 7E and County 5th Street, offers free household disposal for trash, green waste, appliances, batteries, electronics waste, tires and more.
There are also transfer sites in Wellton, Tacna and Dateland.
These sites are currently free, so it’s baffling that people still illegally dump trash.
Now, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors is considering implementing a user fee at the county’s transfer stations.
The facilities have been operating in the red for two years, due to more customers bringing in more trash and increasing expenses. Projections indicate that deficit will only continue to grow in the next 10 years.
The supervisors are considering charging a flat fee to customers of either $5 or $7, which won’t cover the total shortfall, but it will start addressing the deficit.
But there are concerns that charging a fee will lead to more illegal dumping.
I think that concern needs to be set aside. Ideally, the county would not be subsidizing trash, and the fee is not unreasonable to pay.
It would make more sense to me to really crack down on people who illegally dump trash. I understand that isn’t easy to do, but it’s worth making the effort.
I also think expanding the hours for the transfer sites is something to be explored.
Right now, the North Gila Transfer Site is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dateland is only open Sundays, Tacna on Fridays and Saturdays, and Wellton on Sundays and Mondays.
Those hours might be challenging for people, despite the fact that North Gila is open seven days a week.
Changing the hours and giving more availability may make a difference, and lead to less illegal dumping.
Another idea that may help cut down on the illegal dumping is to advertise that the sites are an option, which people may not realize.
Now, these two ideas won’t help the fact that the sites are operating at a deficit. But the ideas could cut down on illegal dumping.
And charging a small fee to those who use the sites is not a bad idea. People can’t expect to get services for free forever – and $5 or $7 is not unreasonable.
What do you think, readers? Should the county charge a fee for the transfer sites? And what should be done about the illegal dumping issue?
Let me know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.