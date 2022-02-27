Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuma Sun team has published an informational box five days a week.
The goal was to provide our readers with the latest in COVID statistics. That box includes total new cases each day in Yuma County, as well as in Arizona, the U.S. and worldwide; the number of new deaths that day, and the total overall number of cases and deaths since the start of the pandemic.
We also include the demographics for the Yuma County cases – how many were men vs. women, and the age groups, as well as the vaccination data for Yuma County.
Also in the information box is an update from Yuma Regional Medical Center, looking at the total number of COVID patients hospitalized, how many are vaccinated vs. not vaccinated, the number of people in the ICU for COVID, how many vents are in use vs. available, and how many COVID patients have been discharged from YRMC.
It’s a labor-intensive box to assemble each night, but we feel it’s an important one. Providing that information gives readers insight into our community and where we stand on the COVID-19 front.
But starting this week, the Arizona Department of Health Services is ending its daily reports on COVID statistics, and instead, will issue reports only once a week. Yuma County is following that lead.
With those changes, readers, we’re ending our daily COVID report, and instead, shifting to once a week. The newest information will be available to us on Wednesdays going forward, which means readers can find the latest statistics in the Thursday editions of the Yuma Sun.
The Arizona Department of Health Services notes, “While all dashboard measures have fallen since the spike fueled by the Omicron variant, this change shouldn’t be taken as a sign that COVID-19 is on the way out. There is still a great deal of transmission throughout Arizona, and we continue to strongly recommend that everyone take steps to reduce the risk for themselves and others.”
We’ve seen that COVID can and will evolve, so who knows what the future of this will be. But cases are dropping down, and for that, I’m personally thankful.
As we continue to navigate this COVID world together, please be safe out there!