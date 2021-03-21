I was talking to a neighbor this week when I learned there had been some alleged rat sightings nearby, a conversation that filled my imagination with images of free-range rats running amok down the street.
For the briefest of seconds, I was completely appalled. Rats? Gross.
It was a complete knee-jerk reaction, and to the rats out there in the world, I apologize. Sort of.
After giving this some thought, I realized that there may be rats living in my neighborhood, but I’ve never actually seen one in the wild, so to speak.
And taking it a step further, I realized that there could be rats that actually live on my property. I’ve never seen one, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there.
We’ve worked outside quite a bit lately, doing a little bit of yard cleanup and pruning some trees, and there was no evidence of “rat” anywhere – but of course, I’m not an expert in “Signs You Have A Rat Issue” either.
So my brain went a step further.
Chances are, if there are rats on the property, they probably don’t want to come inside the house, where three cats currently live.
And that reduces the odds of us ever seeing a rat quite significantly.
Lately, several cats have been hanging around the neighborhood too, which should cut down any possible rat population.
Until evidence appears – a hole in the wall, perhaps, or an extra tail scurrying down the hall, or an unknown pointy furry face showing up during kitty dinner time, there isn’t much point in getting too stressed out about this.
It’s akin to “If a tree falls in the woods, and there’s no one there to hear it, does it make a sound?”
But in this case, it’s more like “If a rat lives in your neighborhood, and never comes inside, does it really matter?”
Probably not.
I know that there are rats in Yuma County, and some homeowners have struggled with rat-related issues. Having talked to these homeowners, I understand that rats can cause a host of problems, like chewing up wiring and menacing gardens.
It is almost time for our regularly scheduled visit from our local pest control company, so I will ask them to keep an eye out while they do the inspection.
In the meantime, it’s just like the spiders and other critters that live outside. Please remember that the welcome mat by the front door does not apply to you!