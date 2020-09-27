I’ve always been an avid reader, and growing up, the library was a second home. Starting around my ninth birthday, I spent countless hours riding my bike or walking there, which was a 2-mile round-trip adventure.
There were a lot of kids in our family and very little money, and the library was a lifeline to free entertainment. And, a bonus, it was air conditioned, which was amazing in the summer.
However, there was one hitch to my library fun … returning library books in a timely fashion.
I would devour the books, and then cast them aside until I made my way back to the library. Sometimes, that would be the next day, but other times, weeks would pass.
When there was a delay, it was often because my responsibilities at home simply didn’t allow me the time to get to the library, between sibling watching, homework, chores, etc. – and those late fees just rapidly added up.
When I would finally return them, using my allowance to pay the fees, there was one librarian in particular who was not kind about it. If she was working, the pit of dread, shame and guilt in my stomach would last for weeks … and keep me out of the library.
But now, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors has eliminated the overdue fees at the Yuma County Library District. The decision ends late fees for books, CDs, DVDs and video games, and it’s a great move for the community.
Studies have found that late fees and fines disproportionately affect low-income cardholders.
For many families here, especially lower-income people and those on a fixed income, the library is a lifeline, providing both education and entertainment in one handy stop, free of charge … until one starts accumulating late fees.
While one would hope that people would be responsible and return the books on time, sometimes, that ability is out of their hands – especially for kids, who often rely on their parents to get them to the library and back. This new policy is one that makes sense.
And for the Yuma libraries, there are still eventual penalties for not returning items. After warnings and reminders, the cardholder could eventually be referred to a collection agency for the cost of the item and an additional $10 fee will be added to the account.
I remember all too clearly how hard it can be to scrap together a couple of extra dollars to cover late fees, and how embarrassing it was to turn in books when we didn’t have those dollars. Kudos to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors for removing those fees, and removing an obstacle to enjoying the library system here.