I used to be a holiday purist. I liked my holidays to be in order, not overlapping.
Basically, that meant we celebrated Halloween all October long. And then November was dedicated to Thanksgiving. And once Thanksgiving was past, I was OK with putting up Christmas decorations.
Now, I will admit that we often left Halloween decorations up past Oct. 31. In fact, there might still be a giant spider hanging from my dining room light fixture, which might have been there for a year now, and might get seasonal hats, depending on the holiday.
Spider in a Santa hat? Why not!
My pet peeve has always been seeing Christmas decorations in stores three months ahead of time, or hearing “Jingle Bells” in early November. That’s a hard pass for me.
But this year, I realized my stance had softened considerably.
A week before Thanksgiving, our daughter mentioned the house looked boring. All the Halloween decorations had been put away, and our living spaces lacked personality.
I realized she was right. And really, what does it matter if the Christmas decorations go up before Thanksgiving?
In a normal holiday season, we are constantly running from meeting to meeting, event to event. Yuma doesn’t slow down in December. Instead, it spins ever faster.
And normally, that means putting up Christmas decorations feels like a bit of a chore, a rushed job snuck in here and there in between things.
So this year, I said yes. And during the week before Thanksgiving, Christmas decorations slowly spread throughout my house. My teen was right – the house looks great, and it’s hard not to smile at a brightly decorated Christmas tree.
According to a report on the Today Show, there’s a bit of science behind this. Psychologist Deborah Serani said Christmas decorating can cause a spike in dopamine, which is one of those feel-good hormones.
She noted, “It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness. I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out ... signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not.”
Christmas decorations can spark feelings of nostalgia, and the lights and colors might also play a role, increasing energy levels and boosting happiness, Today notes.
When I give the matter some thought, I love Christmas, and the decorations that go with it. So why not enjoy those decorations a little longer?
This year, it looks like we’re starting a new tradition with early decorating!