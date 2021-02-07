There has been one stark reality as a result of COVID – we are struggling for computer/internet equity in Yuma County. The digital divide is a legitimate problem.
Without question, students across Yuma County have struggled with access to the internet – be it the tools (a good computer or tablet) or reliable internet – or family members who can help them navigate internet and computer challenges to stay online for school.
The digital divide also exists for our senior citizens, as we’ve seen with the COVID vaccine access.
“Just go online to schedule your appointment!” – but that doesn’t work for seniors who don’t have computer access, reliable internet, or the skills to navigate the websites.
The difficulties are compounded by clunky websites that aren’t intuitive or easy to use, adding to the frustrations.
Both situations – impacting two opposite age groups: children and the elderly – really have brought home the challenges we face as a community with the internet.
There has been this continued drive to move our lives online. Think of all the ways the internet has crept into our lives – we connect with others online, pay bills online, do work online, etc.
And that’s fine for some people – but it doesn’t work for everyone.
If one needs evidence of this, look no further than the outrage over the last few weeks as entities announced vaccine dose availability over social media. The spots filled up immediately, and those who didn’t have access to social media were shut out – and understandably upset.
Radio, TV and, yes, – even newspapers (especially newspapers!) need to be a part of the information equation, because they are key elements in reaching populations in our county that simply don’t have internet or computer access.
And then there’s the two-way communication portion of this to consider as well. People who don’t have internet access still rely on a tool that’s quickly falling by the wayside: the trusty phone.
People wanted to pick up the phone, talk to a human, and schedule their vaccine appointment – but the system in place simply couldn’t handle that. And that’s a problem.
The internet is an amazing tool. But it can’t be the only one used, especially here in Yuma County, because in the end, we leave too much of our population behind. And that’s not OK.