This summer, I’ve focused on getting annual checkups done for my family. From the optometrist to the pediatrician, it feels like we’ve seen them all, doing those annual maintenance appointments.
Normally, I dread it. Doctors’ offices are often pretty hit and miss with appointment times, and I really hate sitting in the waiting room. I always bring a book or some work with me, but I don’t want to spend my time sitting in someone else’s office. It just makes me grouchy. I’m always early – and I think it’s fair to expect doctors to be punctual.
But this year, it was a different experience altogether.
We showed up for appointments all over Yuma, and we were seen within minutes of the appointment time.
In one instance, I needed to have blood drawn. I made an appointment online, and checked in at the front desk when I arrived. It was 7:25 a.m., and my appointment was at 7:30 a.m. The front desk asked me two questions, and I paid my co-pay. I was taken back at 7:28 a.m., and I was back in my car at 7:31 a.m. – blood drawn and a bandage securely wrapped around my arm.
Prior to COVID, waiting rooms were often crowded places, and I always wondered how many germs were being passed around while we waited to see the doctor. But now, it’s a different experience. At every office this summer, seats were spaced out, there were few people inside, and there was plenty of room.
In many ways, COVID provided a chance to reset the norms, to change “how it’s always been” to something different – and in this case, much better.
On the medical community side, there appears to be a more conscious effort to schedule appointments with appropriate spacing in between, and staff appears to strive to meet those appointment times.
It benefits the patients, who have an overall better experience when they see the doctor at their appointed time. Think of how much better a patient’s blood pressure would be if the patient wasn’t sitting there, stewing with impatience!
And ultimately, it benefits the medical community too, because the patients they see are likely less grouchy and less frustrated.
What positive changes have you seen in Yuma since the COVID pandemic began? Let me know – send in a letter to the editor at letters@yumasun.com.