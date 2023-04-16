I’ve noticed a plague of zombies walking around Yuma lately.
Well, they aren’t really zombies, but they might as well be. I’m referring to the people walking and staring at their phones.
I’ve noticed teens and grown adults alike doing the same thing, and I’ve seen it on sidewalks, crossing the street, walking on trails and while shopping in stores.
Readers, I don’t understand how this works.
I barely have the skill set required to keep myself alive while walking on the best of days. Adding in a distraction like staring at my phone is a recipe for certain disaster and injury.
How do you negotiate a curb while looking at your phone? Does your Spidey sense tingle and tell your foot to step up a bit higher?
And how do you avoid traffic, and prevent yourself from walking into stationary objects? How do you know there isn’t a threat on the sidewalk in front of you?
I’ve got to be honest here. It takes all my senses working in tandem to keep me alive and relatively injury-free.
I’m really good at hurting myself in the most unexpected ways.
I once tripped over a crack in the sidewalk, which I had missed because I was reading a sign on a nearby fence that said “Beware of attack cat.” Funny sign, but probably not worth the swollen knee and slightly torn up hands from the ensuing fall. And readers, I didn’t even have my phone out.
And think about all the interesting things people miss while staring at their phones! That “attack cat” sign likely goes unnoticed by a wide swath of the population.
So people, how do you do it? And why? It seems to me the world is pretty safe when I’m paying attention to what I’m doing, but when I’m distracted, it’s a dangerous land indeed.
Do me a favor. Put down those phones when walking around, and enjoy the world a bit. If nothing else, you’ll be a little safer – and you might see something interesting along the way.
