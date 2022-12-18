In the past week, the weather has given me multiple reminders on why I’m so thankful to live here in Yuma.
Our mornings have been crisp and chilly, and I pretty much canceled my morning walks as a result.
But then I look at the weather across the U.S., and wow.
Blizzard conditions were reported in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas to Michigan, the Associated Press says, with snow and ice reported from the Appalachians through New England.
Yes, it’s winter, and storms and blizzards happen.
But when the forecast calls for a “significant mix of snow, ice and sleet,” it’s miserable all the same.
In Yuma, we have high winds which can blow fiercely, damaging homes, uprooting trees and taking down the power lines.
But our version of “cold” is a Midwestern’s idea of a spring warmup.
In fact, in my hometown in Northern Ohio, the season known as “gray” is well underway. The forecast all this last week called for cloudy skies, and the low tonight is expected to reach a brisk 23 degrees. Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 33 – while Yuma’s predicted high for Monday is nearly double that number.
And yet, it’s all a matter of perspective. I’ve lived in Yuma long enough that when the low temperature hovers in the 40s, it’s cold to me.
I’m reminded that in Yuma County, our winter weather can pose challenges for people here too.
For our senior citizens on fixed incomes, cranking up the heat might not be an option, and that makes for cold nights.
And for homeless people around our community, it can be especially tough this time of year.
Fortunately, this is a time when any Yuman can make a difference in someone else’s life, and it’s easy to do. Go through your closets, and find those older blankets, jackets and coats that are collecting dust. Then, donate them to your favorite organizations, like Catholic Community Services or Crossroads Mission.
We can’t stop the weather. But together, we can make someone else’s day a little warmer.
