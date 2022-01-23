I am inherently distrustful of door-to-door salespeople.
I’ve had several solar people knocking on my front door over the last few months, and it always makes me uncomfortable.
One started off by asking me if the “decision maker” was home, which is not the right way to start a conversation with me. I should have pointed to the cat, who clearly is in charge at this house. Let’s see how the salesman deals with that development!
Another argued with me when I said I wasn’t interested, demanding to know why not.
I’ve also had a few alarm system salespeople knocking on my front door. That perplexes me because our house has clear signage that we already have an alarm company.
I have nothing against solar or alarm systems – in fact, I think both are smart ideas.
However, I’m not going to start up a transaction with a random guy who just magically appears on my front porch.
If we were to make that decision, you can bet I’m going to do a ton of research first. And then, I’m going to find a local company and work with people we know – which is exactly what we did when we selected a security company.
On some level, I feel bad for the door-to-door guys. They are out there doing a job, trying to make a living.
But at the same time, I don’t know them. I can’t assume that they have my best interests at heart. I have no way of knowing if that guy is legitimate or a total scam artist.
And I especially don’t like the ones who namedrop my neighbors. “Mr. Smith, your neighbor five doors down … you know Mr. Smith, right? He made a smart decision and went with our company recently …”
Nope. That ploy doesn’t work on me. Instead, it’s just creepy. I also don’t like it when a random stranger knocking at my door already knows my name. The intention is probably to put me at ease, but instead, it has the complete opposite effect.
If I’m going to make a major purchase, it will be through a company that I’ve thoroughly vetted and researched. It’s not going to happen through the stranger knocking on the door, nor will it happen with the random person calling on the phone – those guys are out of luck too.
To all those salesmen out there, sorry … but you are knocking on the wrong door!