My family recently undertook a horrible, dreaded mission: we changed our cellphone service.
The last time we did this, it was several years ago and required several trips to the new provider to make it happen. We stood in a hot, stuffy store one December night for hours, waiting for our numbers to move over to the new service. I’ll give the store’s employees kudos – the process ran into some issues, and they spent hours working on it. Then, I was back at the store two more times to fix more issues and errors before all was said and done.
Fast-forward to 2022, and we realized it was time to change service once again.
I was feeling pretty apprehensive about it, remembering all the time it took the last time we did this.
However, that wasn’t the case at all. In fact, I never once stepped foot in the store.
My husband did the hard work, researching options for service with different companies to find plans that best fit our needs.
Then, the new phones were shipped directly to us. Neither of us had to go to the cellphone store at all in the process.
We made sure all of our old phones were backed up first, and we double-checked our passwords to make sure we had them on hand.
Then, we opened the boxes, turned the phones on, and followed the onscreen directions to start the new service, move our phone lines over and transfer all of our data from our old phones to the new ones.
I don’t know when this process changed, that one could switch phones and cellphone service from the comfort of one’s home, but it’s new to me.
And wow – what a change for the better!
I did the phones one at a time, sitting on the couch watching TV. In less than two hours, the whole thing was done and we were good to go.
I like that there’s still the option to go to the store if needed. Sometimes, there are hitches in the process that require some help from an actual human. But the whole transfer really was simple and easy to do.
I don’t want to change cellphone providers any time soon again. But I do like the fact that the control is in the hands of the customer without the need to head into the store to take care of business!