I talk daily with two of my neighbors, conversations that are almost always instigated by one of them bellowing across the street: “HI MISS ROXANNE.”
They are 6 and 2, and I’m pretty certain they watch out the front window for activity, rocketing into the yard whenever they eye-spy one of my family members.
They are awesome little humans, super sweet and adorable.
Their parents are vigilant, and with a front porch that is fenced in, it would not be easy for them to escape.
But at the same time, these two little kids have made me hyperaware of how crazy drivers are in our neighborhood.
My little buddies and their mom came over this week to help us decorate our front porch for Halloween. As we hung spiders from the trees, car after car came whizzing down our street, whipping around the corner like their tailpipes were on fire.
Every single time, I found myself double checking to make sure all the kids in the yard were safe.
All it takes is one moment – one ninja escape by a toddler – to forever change that driver’s life, and ours too.
This isn’t a problem isolated to my neighborhood. I drive around Yuma quite a bit, and I’m forever amazed at how people treat the side streets as mini-speedways.
I’d be willing to wager that every neighborhood has a vulnerable population living within it, and little Yumans aren’t the only ones at risk.
Yuma has a large elderly population who might move a little slower across the street. There are teenagers who might not be paying attention, parents distracted by their kids, and people out walking their pets. And speaking of pets, there are countless dogs and cats that break free, on a mission to chase that bird when no one is watching.
In my neighborhood alone, I’ve got walkers, joggers, runners and bike-riders, people of all ages out there solo or walking in little groups.
Now, on the other side, we’ve got the speed racers whizzing through the side streets. One moment of distraction – one glance down to turn the radio station, or a look at the phone, or the glare across the windshield from the sun – and tragedy can easily occur.
I love that my neighborhood has a sense of community. I like being outside and chatting with my neighbors, and I love that the little people across the street are so cool.
What I don’t love are the drivers who are auditioning for their turn on the local drag strip.
Readers, we all drive through neighborhoods every day. And tonight especially, on Halloween night, kids and families will be out in full force. Be aware of your surroundings, and slow down.