I am one of those people always early for meetings and appointments.
My parents were always late, and I was always mortified when we’d walk into an event as a family late. As an adult, I think that sent me shooting in the complete opposite direction.
It doesn’t matter what I’m doing. Doctor’s appointment? I’m early. Catching an airplane? I’m early. I’m often the first person sitting in a meeting room, waiting for it to start … I just hate being late. Plus, I value the few minutes to mentally prepare and gather my thoughts as others arrive.
Time is a precious commodity. I’m aware that people around me have a schedule to maintain, and I don’t want to be the person that derails their day or wastes their time.
In fact, I’ve stopped shopping in the middle of browsing a rack of clothes when the voice on the loudspeaker announced “The store will be closing in 10 minutes.” Those employees don’t need shoppers to dilly-dally around – they want to go home, and I respect their time.
But that’s a concept that should go in both directions.
I’ve changed doctors before after sitting for over an hour because the doctor was running late one too many times. I understand if there is an emergency and the doctor needs to reschedule – and in fact, I appreciate that. But when I see the doctor emerge from his office where he’s been chatting with a pharmaceutical sales rep for the last hour while I wait (and yes, that has happened), well, it’s time for me to find a new doctor.
Prior to the pandemic, I spent a lot of time bouncing between work meetings, conference calls and school pickups. Every minute was scheduled – and then after work, there were often obligations too.
Soon, that hustle will return, and on some levels, I look forward to it. But I’m also aware that I want to be more selective of how I spend that time, using better scheduling and a renewed personal prioritization list to help allocation how and where I use my minutes.
Over the course of this pandemic, I’ve found a new appreciation for time – for myself and for others. It’s a finite, valuable resource, and I suspect I’ll be much more aware of how I spend it going forward. I hope others are too – there are few things more frustrating than waiting on others who don’t have that same respect for time.
Every minute matters, and I certainly don’t want to waste it.