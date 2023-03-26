A friend of mine recently was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Cancer is one of the few things that truly sparks fear in my soul. I don’t want to hear that word associated with my own health, my family’s or a friend’s. I don’t want to hear it ever. Cancer is a hated word, a despised illness, and it hurts my heart to know someone I care about is going through it.
On the positive side of life, my friend’s prognosis is good. The cancer was detected early, and while she’ll still have to go through radiation and surgery, she’s very optimistic that she’ll be OK – and for that, I’m thankful.
As she was sharing her story with me, she noted that early detection was critical. She has always been vigilant about getting her annual mammograms, and in her case, this cancer wasn’t visible on her last mammogram.
But it’s there now, and her doctors note that on a scale of 1-5, the cancer is a 3 – it’s not growing super fast, but it’s not sitting by idly either.
She told me that now, she’s talking to the women she knows and reminding them of the importance of annual mammograms.
And, readers, that’s a message I’m happy to share.
Check out these statistics from the Susan G. Komen organization:
In 2023, it’s estimated among women in the U.S. there will be:
• 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer (This includes new cases of primary breast cancer, but not breast cancer recurrences.)
• 55,720 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive breast cancer
• 43,170 breast cancer deaths
However, we know that mammograms can detect cancer early and in turn save lives.
But there’s room to do better on this. In 2019, the most recent data available, 63 percent of women ages 45 and older in the U.S. reported having a mammogram within the past year (ages 45-54) or the past 2 years (ages 55-74), Komen reports.
It’s a test that we know works, and with early detection, patients can have better success with treatments. We need to improve those statistics on getting our mammograms done.
The bottom line, readers, is this: Get those girls screened. It’s not a fun experience, but it’s also not painful. It’s just a little uncomfortable. If anything, in my experience, it’s more awkward than anything else. Having someone handle your delicate body parts so that a machine can lightly press them from different angles isn’t a day at Disney.
Yet that 10 minutes of awkwardness can literally save your life. And here in Yuma, I have to say that every mammogram I’ve ever had has been with a caring, compassionate technician, which has made it easy.
Check in with your doctor, and if it’s time, get that mammogram taken care of ASAP – please.