My family took a short vacation over Christmas break to Colorado. On our first day there, I went to the grocery store to get some staples, and I was surprised to see there were no eggs on the shelves.
And I mean nothing – no egg whites, no plant-based egg substitutes, no brown eggs, no organics – nada.
In Yuma before we left, I noticed that eggs were significantly more expensive, and the shelves weren’t as full as they normally were. There were signs at my grocery store warning that there was a national shortage of eggs, and that there may be fewer supplies or higher prices, but here at home, eggs could be found.
Colorado, on the other hand, was like a flashback to the empty toilet paper shelves at the start of the pandemic – there was not an egg in sight.
There are a few reasons for the shortages and the price increases. Part of the problem can be attributed to the usual suspects of the last few years – inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues, CNET reports. The New York Times notes that increasing costs of fuel, feed and packaging are also contributing to the problem.
However, there’s a bigger issue at play here that’s specific to the egg industry.
The Washington Post notes an outbreak of avian flu has decimated the industry, wiping out more than 44 million egg-laying hens. That’s roughly 4 to 5 percent of production.
Experts note the avian flu is highly contagious and very lethal, at least to chickens. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes avian flu kills 90-100% of chickens, often within 48 hours.
To prevent the spread of the illness, farmers kill their remaining birds, which in turn causes supply issues and price increases.
To see the impact all these issues have had on pricing, one can look to the Consumer Price Index for November, which found that egg prices jumped 49.1% from one year earlier.
That’s leading to understandable sticker shock for many families.
In the past, I’ve found shortages to be extremely frustrating. How many times can you hear the phrases “supply and demand” and “inflation” in the same sentence?
But this time with the eggs, it feels a little different. Yes, supply and demand and inflation are playing a role here. But I can’t help but feel bad for the farmers who had to kill entire flocks because of a highly contagious disease.
The good news is, there have been fewer reported cases of avian flu at commercial egg-laying facilities in recent weeks, the New York Times reports, with only one commercial flock and 10 backyard flocks affected so far in 2023.
Hopefully, that’s a trend that holds!