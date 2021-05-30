Yuma’s heating up – and not just on the thermostat.
As our COVID numbers flatten, organizations are starting to hold events again. From Memorial Day observances to festivals, local groups are planning and hosting in-person activities.
The Yuma Sun publishes a daily What’s Going On calendar, and it’s exciting to see it start to fill up again.
For the past year, events have been scarce, and rightfully so. It’s hard to have in-person activities in the midst of a pandemic when safety is the top priority.
But now, as we see our vaccination rates rising and our case numbers dropping, there has been a welcome surge in events. People are planning for the future again.
With that, it seems like a good time to talk about our calendar of events, because readers, we want to share this information with the community.
Online, we offer Events in Yuma, and any event can be listed on this calendar. All you have to do is log in, and enter your information – and it’s free to do so. These events often appear in our daily and weekly e-newsletters. Or, you can purchase an upsell to become a featured event on the site. Check out www.EventsinYuma.com to get started.
We also offer some options for the Yuma Sun.
To be included in the What’s Going On calendar, please send an email to DesertLife@yumasun.com. To be listed in this calendar, your event has to be a one-time event or a special event, like a weekend festival, or a free concert, a fundraiser or restaurant takeover. It’s free to be included here, as long as the event meets the requirements for the column.
If your event is a recurring event, such as a weekly dance, a monthly club meeting or an every-other-Saturday jam session, those can be included in our Ongoing Events calendar. To be included there, send in an email to Classifieds@yumasun.com, or visit classifiedsinyuma.com. There is a special category here for veterans’ organization events too!
If you are hosting a craft sale or garage sale, you can place an ad in our Classifeds section – classifieds@yumasun.com.
And finally, if your event benefits a for-profit business, like karaoke night or live music at a restaurant, please reach out to our advertising team for options at ads@yumasun.com.
Listing your event in the Yuma Sun is a great way to reconnect with your fans, customers and friends – and for readers, it’s a great way to find out what’s happening around town.
Readers, we’re excited to see stuff happening in Yuma – and we want to include your events in the Yuma Sun. So please, send in your information!