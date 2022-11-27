This is the best time of year in Yuma, when the temperatures are spectacular and the events are plentiful.
On any given weekend in Yuma from now until the end of April, there is something fun to do. In fact, chances are there are multiple fun things to do.
We’re certainly seeing it in the newsroom, where our inboxes are filling up with requests from organizers to put events in the Yuma Sun.
To help facilitate that process for people, the Yuma Sun has some guidelines for our calendars.
Online, we offer Events in Yuma, and any event can be listed on this calendar. All you have to do is log in and enter your information – and it’s free to do so. These events often appear in our daily and weekly e-newsletters. Or, you can purchase an upsell to become a featured event on the site. Check out www.EventsinYuma.com to get started.
We also offer some options for the Yuma Sun.
To be included in the What’s Going On calendar, please send an email to DesertLife@yumasun.com. To be listed in this calendar, your event has to be a one-time event or a special event, like a weekend festival, or a free concert, a fundraiser or restaurant takeover. It’s free to be included here, as long as the event meets the requirements for the column.
If your event is a recurring event, such as a weekly dance, a monthly club meeting or an every-other-Saturday jam session, those can be included in our Ongoing Events calendar. To be included there, send in an email to Classifieds@yumasun.com, or visit classifiedsinyuma.com. There is a special category here for veterans’ organization events too!
If you are hosting a craft sale or garage sale, you can place an ad in our Classifeds section – classifieds@yumasun.com.
And finally, if your event benefits a for-profit business, like karaoke night or live music at a restaurant, please reach out to our advertising team for options at ads@yumasun.com.
Listing your events in the Yuma Sun is a terrific way to connect with your audience – and for readers, it’s a great way to see what’s happening around Yuma County.
Please, send in your events, and let the community know what’s going on!
And as always, thanks for reading!