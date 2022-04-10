Sometimes it feels as though everywhere we look, there’s bad news lurking.
Just as our COVID cases plummet, Russia attacks Ukraine, and we start hearing words we’d prefer left unheard, such as “war” and “nuclear.”
With words like that being tossed around, especially in the wake of a global pandemic, it can be hard to find positive mental footing.
For some, mental health boosts can come from exercise. Hitting the gym or going for a walk around the neighborhood can do much to improve one’s mental outlook, getting those endorphins flowing. I certainly have a much better outlook on life when I make time to move.
But if you can’t make it out for some exercise, there may be an alternative to boost your mood.
A report on Science Alert says that singing, playing or listening to music can have a similar positive impact on mental health as exercise or weight loss.
Researchers studied the results of 26 previous studies, and found there appears to be a link between music and wellbeing. Why it works isn’t exactly clear.
However, “Increasing evidence supports the ability of music to broadly promote wellbeing and health-related quality of life,” the researchers note.
“According to the study authors, the mental health boost from music is ‘within the range, albeit on the low end’ of the same sort of impact seen in people who commit to physical exercise or weight loss programs,” Science Alert reports.
On some level, maybe it isn’t that surprising.
Have you ever driven down the road with the windows down, singing along to a favorite tune as the wind blows through your hair? Or do you clean your house with music shaking the windowpanes, because great music makes cleaning less of a chore? Or, at the end of a bad day, have you gone home and listened to a little sweet something to soothe your soul before bedtime?
I certainly have, and I’m guessing these researchers are on to something. Music has always been a coping tool for me, carrying me through darker moments and becoming soundtracks to brighter ones.
And let’s face it, readers, we can all use some tips and ideas to boost our mental health. A little music therapy might just be the answer.
I’m curious to see where this research goes.
In the meantime, readers, let us know – does music help boost your spirits? Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.