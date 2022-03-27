I found myself playing gas tank roulette this week, in large part because I didn’t want to find out how much it would cost me to fill up my vehicle.
I’m fortunate that I don’t drive much. My routine tends to be school pick up and drop offs, the Yuma Sun office, and the grocery store, all of which are pretty close to my house.
As a result, I can stretch a tank of gas for several weeks.
By Tuesday, however, it was clear I couldn’t put off the gas tank any longer, so it was off to the gas station.
When the total hit $100, my credit card shut off the pump, which is the first time that has happened to me. The gas tank was close to full, so hopefully I don’t have to go back for awhile.
It seems like we’re getting hit all over right now with inflation. My family’s grocery bill is up 50% from a year ago, and the price of gas is bonkers.
However, there may be some help of sorts ahead, in the form of legislative proposals in Washington.
According to a CBS report, one bill proposed by Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois would send an energy rebate to Americans: $100 per month for individuals, or $200 to couples, plus $100 for each dependent. The funds would be sent out every month that the national gas price exceeds $4 per gallon, through the end of 2022.
People would be eligible based on their income, following the same guidelines as the 2021 Economic Impact Payments, CBS reports, but there were no details immediately offered on how the costs would be covered.
Another proposal by Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon calls for households to receive a tax credit based on taxing profits from oil and gas companies. According to CBS, “The bill proposes that large oil and gas companies would pay a one-time 50% tax on any adjusted taxable income in 2022 that’s above 110% of their average adjusted taxable income between 2015 to 2019, or the years prior to the pandemic,” and the amount paid to Americans would fluctuate based on the tax revenue.
A third proposal, by Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island would provide a quarterly rebate to consumers based on a tax levied on oil and gas companies, CBS reports.
“The two lawmakers calculated that if the per barrel price sits at $120, the tax would raise about $45 billion a year – providing single filers with $240 annually and joint filers with $360 each year,” CBS notes.
I think we’re all feeling the pain at the pump right now. No one wants to pay these prices.
But is a stimulus check or tax credit from the government the right course of action?
The advantage of a stimulus plan of some sort is there is an immediate relief, but the reality is, we need actions to bring prices back down, too. The question is, how do we get there?
I’m curious to hear from you, readers. Share your thoughts with a letter to the editor at letters@yumasun.com.