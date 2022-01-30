I love to travel, but I dread the airport portion of the trip – specifically, going through the TSA checkpoint.
I have absolutely no issue at all with the TSA workers. They are just doing their jobs. What gets me is the stress of going through the checkpoint.
I think it’s the time – as in, I never know if I’ve budgeted enough time to account for the potential lines at TSA.
Sometimes, those lines are short. Other times, they wind around the airport like a demented snake … and that’s when I get stressed out.
Inevitably, there are people in the line who slow the whole process down because they didn’t follow the TSA guidelines on what you can bring in your carry-on.
By now, we all should know that liquids bigger than 3.4 oz are not OK, and those liquids smaller than 3.4 oz need to fit in a 1-quart clear plastic bag. There are exemptions for medications and infant nourishments.
Sharp items (like box cutters and knives), most athletic equipment, self-defense sprays, self-defense items, guns and ammo all are forbidden from your carry-on bag. Anything that’s flammable or explosive needs to stay home, period – it can’t go in your checked bag, either.
The TSA makes it pretty simple to figure out what’s OK and what’s not. Their website, www.tsa.gov, offers an extensive list of what to pack, where to put it and what to leave home. In fact, you can snap a photo or send a question to TSA for a final ruling before you even leave your house.
But apparently, people aren’t getting that message. In fact, the TSA recently released its annual list of the strangest items found at airports – the “Top 10 Catches” for 2021.
The list includes bullets hidden in a deodorant container, a pistol, a burrito with meth in it, a belt buckle hiding a firearm, a cleaver, a can of bear spray, a machete, fireworks, a wine bottle holder that looks like a gun and a chain saw.
Really? What are people thinking?
“I’m flying today! Best bring along my machete!” Um … that’s really not how this whole flying thing works.
Now, there’s a part of me that longs for those pre-TSA days of yore, when we didn’t have these checkpoints.
But then I think about the people who want to bring a machete and a chainsaw onto a flight, and hey, maybe the TSA isn’t so bad after all.
Ultimately, travelers have to hold up their end of this deal, and follow the rules. Otherwise, we wind up with these terribly long TSA lines, and nobody wants to go through that.
And if you can’t be parted with your chainsaw, if you really think it needs to be a carry-on item, perhaps it’s best to skip the flight and drive to your destination!