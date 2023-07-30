When it comes to expiration dates on food, I always err on the side of caution.
Food poisoning is no joke, and I have no desire to accidentally sicken myself or my family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
When it comes to expiration dates on food, I always err on the side of caution.
Food poisoning is no joke, and I have no desire to accidentally sicken myself or my family.
However, I find food labels themselves to be perplexing sometimes.
“Best if used by?”
“Sell by?”
“Use by?”
That last one seems fairly self explanatory, but the first two seem to have some wiggle room – and I have to think I’m not alone in my confusion.
So I did some research, and found an article on Mental Floss that helps clear it up … a little.
“Typically, ‘best by’ and ‘sell by’ labels are meant to indicate when a food might begin to experience diminished freshness or quality, not an expiration date by which it could spoil or become a potential source of food-borne illness,” the article notes.
The US Department of Agriculture backs this up. “Except for infant formula, dates are not an indicator of the product’s safety and are not required by Federal law,” the USDA notes.
“If the date passes during home storage, a product should still be safe and wholesome if handled properly until the time spoilage is evident. Spoiled foods will develop an off odor, flavor or texture due to naturally occurring spoilage bacteria. If a food has developed such spoilage characteristics, it should not be eaten,” the USDA states.
So basically, these dates are suggestions, not iron-clad rules.
We have a window of time afterward to use the item, as long as it passes the “sniff” test.
Food is subjective to a point. I don’t like the texture of spinach when it starts to wilt a bit, but I have family members who have no problem with it.
Discolored avocados? No problem. But a mushy orange? No thanks.
Meat is the item that scares me most. The USDA says fresh chicken should be used within one to two days of purchase, and beef within three to five days of purchase.
But here’s the interesting line on the USDA’s website in regards to beef: “If the manufacturer has determined a “Use-By” date, observe it.”
So the labels do serve a purpose, of some sort. But think about how much food is needlessly tossed out or wasted because it’s passed the date on the packaging? I know personally, I’ve thrown out items that were “expired” and now, I’m wondering if they would have been fine for a little while longer.
It’s not just me – the USDA estimates that up to 31 percent of consumable food is wasted at both the retail and consumer levels. That is a LOT of waste.
Perhaps it’s time to revisit the labeling system. Or, perhaps a better idea would be for the USDA to invest in a new marketing campaign to explain how this all works.
As it stands though, the system is flawed. So before you toss out that “expired” milk, give it a sniff first. Who knows? It might be just fine.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.