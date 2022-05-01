If one were to illustrate the concept of “foster failure,” one could easily do so at my house.
On May 4, 2019, we stopped by the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) with the intention of getting a kitten.
We didn’t mind if the kitten was small – we were down to foster a little one, with the ultimate goal of adopting.
Instead, we left HSOY with three six-week-old kittens.
HSOY said they couldn’t split the sisters up until they were older, because at that stage, they learned a lot from each other’s actions. So our goal was to get them ready for their forever homes, with the intention of keeping one for our house.
It sounded like an exciting project. The kittens were adorable, and socializing kittens really means playing with them a lot – who can argue with that?
Those sweet little kittens are now cats, and as I write this, they are sitting in the front window of my house chittering at a bird.
We absolutely failed as a foster family, readers. Those fuzzy little meows worked their way right into our hearts, and here we are, three years later – a household of three cats and three humans.
But it was the best failure ever, and one I would highly recommend.
And readers, there’s no time like the present to look into it.
This week, HSOY posted on social media that the shelter is full, and they are in desperate need of foster families.
On Thursday, the agency was able to send out 69 animals to rescue partners, but even with that, the agency is still at maximum capacity.
We never intended to open our home to three cats, but the experience has been a blessing.
They are playful and funny, chasing toys around the house and talking to other animals outside whenever the door is open.
They are often quite snuggly – and with three people in the house, there’s no fighting over laps.
Pets bring a certain love into the house, an unconditional love without reservation or hesitation or judgment.
When we come home after a long day, the cats are waiting … often with demands for dinner. But once they are fed, it’s purrs and happiness. And who can argue with that?
Readers, if you have room in your homes and your hearts, stop by the HSOY.
Their kennels are overflowing with some furry little loves in need of a place of their own – and speaking from personal experience, providing that home is one of the best things you’ll ever do.