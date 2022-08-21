If I’m going to watch a movie, my preference is for something that’s either funny or something in the sci-fi world.
Given my line of work, I’ve seen enough drama, tragedy and true crime in Yuma to last a lifetime, and those genres of movies aren’t my cup of tea.
Movies are an escape, and if something can make me laugh or sparks my curiosity, I’m in.
This week, I came across a Mental Floss article that offered “30 of the greatest comedies ever made, from the silent era right up through today.”
Readers, I feel like I’m armed with a whole new list of movies to check out.
Some I’ve already seen. “Ghostbusters,” “The Princess Bride,” “9 to 5,” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” are movies with special places in my heart. They are the rare type of movie that I’ve seen a million times, and yet, if I find it on TV, I’ll watch it again.
I only recently watched “Shaun of the Dead,” which is a terrific zombie comedy, but also a social commentary on being creatures of habit.
“Anchorman,” “Friday,” “Clueless,” Wayne’s World,” and “Best in Show” also made the list, which are all gems in their own unique ways.
“Groundhog Day,” however, missed the mark for me. It was OK – and certainly had its funny moments – but it just didn’t resonate with me.
The list, which includes films dating back to 1926, made me realize there’s a whole era of comedy – and comedic actors – that I’ve never watched.
Buster Keaton, the Marx Brothers, Charlie Chaplin … I know their names, and I’ve seen clips of their work and documentaries about them. But I’ve never actually watched a single movie from start to finish starring any of those actors. That’s something I need to remedy.
Also on my list? “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Somehow, I have never seen this movie in its entirety, despite the fact that references to it pop up in my world all the time.
In my opinion, the Mental Floss list was light on some of my biggest comedic heroes. As far as I’m concerned, Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, John Candy, Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy could have completely dominated the list.
However, I’m excited to check out some of the classics referenced on there. I’m curious to see what those films were like, what was funny then – and what still carries over today.
Ultimately, we all need a laugh every once in a while. What better way to do it than through a classic comedy?
Readers, what are your favorite comedy films? Let me know – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.