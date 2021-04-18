The comics and puzzles page is one of my favorite items in the Yuma Sun.
It is the one page in the paper that is almost always guaranteed to elicit a chuckle or two. And those puzzles are great for challenging the mind, especially first thing in the morning.
The best part is the fact that the page appeals to a variety of ages.
We have family friends with children ages 9, 13 and almost 15. The youngest two sit together and read the comics, and then the 13-year-old and her mom spend an hour together working on the crossword puzzle. It’s family bonding time.
And at the same time, my father-in-law starts his day with the puzzle, working it with a friend over coffee.
I love that a single page has the ability to reach a wide, diverse group of people.
On this page, there are always elements that people love, and ones that simply don’t connect.
Personally, I love Breaking Cat News and Wonderword, but Sudoku? It makes me crazy.
And I while I love Peanuts, I sometimes wonder if it has an expiration date with readers. After all, cartoonist Charles Schulz passed away in 2000, and the comic strips that appear today are classics. Do readers still enjoy it, or is it time to look for a replacement option?
Periodically, we like to touch base with our readers and gather their feedback on the puzzles and comics.
It’s always interesting to see what’s connecting with our readers, and what’s not. And at the same time, is there something else readers would like to see appear on the comics and puzzles page?
So, readers, we want to hear from you. We’re taking a survey right now and looking for feedback on the comics and puzzles. It’s an easy form, simply asking for your ratings on each comic and puzzle on a 1 to 10 scale, with 10 being amazing and 1 the absolute worst. The last question is open ended, asking for any additional thoughts. If there’s something you’d like to see, please share it there.
The poll closes on Friday, April 23.
And if you have kids at home who read the comics, please help them take the survey too. We don’t want your name or personal information – but we do want to hear from the folks who read that page, whether they are 9 years old or 90!
Visit YumaSun.com, click on the link, and give us your feedback!