I’m always looking for the bright spots in the world, and this week, the best one I found was on the pages of the New York Times.
“The coronavirus is here to stay, but once most adults are immune – following natural infection or vaccination – the virus will be no more of a threat than the common cold, according to a study published in the journal Science on Tuesday.”
The Times notes that right now, the virus is horrific because it’s a new pathogen. But over time, our immune system will learn to fight it – thanks to either infection or getting the vaccine.
Over the last year, we’ve watched this virus upend our world. Over 32,000 people in Yuma County have gotten it, a number that doesn’t account for people who are asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms who were never tested.
And, over 600 people have died in Yuma County from COVID.
But thanks to the vaccine and the existing exposure, soon, it will be no more dangerous than the common cold.
That’s remarkable, readers.
And given that information, soon, we’ll be able to return to our favorite activities.
In fact, the San Diego Union Tribune predicts that after the pandemic, San Diego could be headed for a “roaring 2022” as the economy recovers from COVID.
According to one economist interviewed in the article, “I do foresee that when COVID feels the same as the seasonal flu, I think we’ll see quite a boom with all this pent-up demand and by 2022 I’d expect to see a real boom economy.”
There’s some precedent for this.
The History Channel notes that the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic killed 675,000 Americans, followed by a depression in 1920 and 1921.
“United States not only recovered but entered into a decade of unprecedented growth and prosperity. Americans began a spending spree: the Roaring Twenties was on.”
From 1921-1929, the U.S. economy grew by 42 percent.
Of course, we know the end to this story. Too much of that growth was built on “a shaky foundation,” and led to the 1929 stock market crash, History notes.
There are clearly some lessons to be learned here, and today, hopefully, our nation is better positioned to avoid that crash again.
But there is a lot of good news here – one day in the near future, COVID will be no more dangerous than a cold, and a “boom economy” may be ahead for us.
I look forward to both!