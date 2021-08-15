If there’s a job in Yuma that is due some serious respect but is often overlooked, my guess is it would be “garbage truck driver.”
I’ve watched these drivers maneuver their trucks down alleys, around obstacles and all over the city, and I’ve thought to myself, “That is not a job I could do.”
But I never really gave the job much more thought until this week.
Early Monday morning, I was in the backyard doing a little cleanup when I found a bucket that could only be described as foul and disgusting. The smell was unholy, and with every step I took, it reeked a little more.
I pulled on some work gloves, put the concoction in a trash bag, and headed out to the city trash can, thankful that the garbage truck would roll through the neighborhood later in the day and whisk that nasty business away.
I’m generally pretty mindful about trash day. I bag the trash so it’s contained, and if I have to clean out the fridge, I try to do so on trash day, so it doesn’t ferment all week long in the can.
But as I tossed that nasty bucket, I couldn’t help but have a moment of deep sympathy for the guy driving the garbage truck.
It takes a certain amount of skill and talent to drive those big trucks through the city, maneuvering around countless obstacles, from poorly parked cars to big trash left in the alley beside the cans.
Drivers need to have specialized licenses, and according to a Yuma Sun story from 2013, they work long hours, often only getting a bathroom break when it’s time to empty the truck at the landfill or transfer station.
It takes skill and stamina just to drive. And then, one has to factor in the smells one encounters, especially in Yuma’s summer heat.
In that 2013 Yuma Sun interview, the driver noted that some smells are horrid, and stick around all day, wafting in through an open window or the truck’s air conditioning.
So add a strong stomach to the list of job requirements.
While it’s easy to think about the gross factor, it’s a job that has its own dangers. Garbage collection is the sixth most dangerous job in America, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with 35.2 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers in 2019.
Garbage truck drivers are the secret superheroes of the neighborhood, whisking away our trash and recyclables each week to keep our neighborhoods and homes a cleaner, better place.
If you see your garbage truck driver outside, give him a wave or a thank you. That job isn’t an easy one, and it’s certainly not one many people give much thought to – but in reality, we really should!