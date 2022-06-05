Readers, one of the biggest challenges during election season is getting to know your candidates.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting two candidate forums this week to give people an opportunity to hear from candidates in their own words.
The first forum will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for the candidates for the Yuma City Council.
The second forum will be held Thursday at 6:30 a.m. for the candidates for the Yuma mayoral race.
Each candidate will be given an opportunity to address the audience with an opening statement, which will then be followed by an question-and-answer session.
The chamber asked the public to submit those questions for the candidates, which will be asked at random. No live questions will be taken at either forum.
The forums will close with closing statements from each candidate.
Both forums are open to the public, and will take place at the Arizona Western College Schoening Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
However, there are a few important notes on this.
The Tuesday evening forum is free. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the event will be livestreamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/YumaCountyChamberofCommerce.
The Thursday morning forum is part of the Chamber’s Good Morning Yuma breakfast event. The breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the forum at 7 a.m. The cost is $35 for chamber members, and $55 for nonmembers – and only a limited number of online registrations and tickets are available. To register, visit YumaChamber.org/events, and click on the June 9 Good Morning Yuma event.
There will also be a limited number of complimentary seats for those not wanting breakfast, and those seats will be first-come, first-served as well.
The primary election is fast approaching. Early voting for the primary begins on July 6, and the primary election will be held on Aug. 2.
Doug Nicholls, the current mayor, is being challenged by Karen Watts, a current council member.
Seven candidates are in the race for three council seats: William Craft, a former council member; Gary Knight, a current council member; Arturo Morales, a banker; Robert Scarborough, a business owner; Carol Smith, a nurse educator; Edward Thomas, a former council member; and Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect.
Candidates may be elected to office in the primary if they receive 50% plus one vote among ballots cast – which makes the primary incredibly important.
The general election will follow on Nov. 8.
I’m moderating both forums, which I always find to be fascinating and inspiring on many levels. These candidates are taking the time to run for office because they care about their community, and they want to make a difference. It’s not just talk – they are ready to take action for Yuma.
I’ve also noticed that forums are one of the most powerful ways to learn about candidates. Reading an interview or watching a video clip can give us some insight, but a forum forces candidates to think on their feet – and that’s a perspective that is valuable.
I encourage you to attend these forums on Tuesday and Thursday, and get to know your candidates!