If you are getting cabin fever, you aren’t alone.
We’ve been doing this whole social distancing/avoid crowds routine for almost a year, and it’s tough.
My family’s solution has been to go outside.
We started in the spring, and when it got hot out, we headed for the river. After all, 120 degrees isn’t so bad when you are floating in the Colorado.
But now, readers, the weather is awesome, and we have many more options when it comes to going outside.
Yuma County and our neighbor, Imperial County, are filled with easy day trips that can provide socially distanced fun.
One can drive out to the Bridge to Nowhere, a cool historic structure that once spanned the river.
Or one can check out the famed Laguna Dam Bridge – also known as the swastika bridge. The bridge’s history long pre-dates World War II, and its story is a fascinating one.
There’s the Big Guns on Highway 95, marking the entrance to Yuma Proving Ground, or one can fish the peaceful shores of Mittry Lake.
Readers, all of these options can be found right off Highway 95, and I’m just getting started.
I realized recently that longtime Yumans might know about these places, or maybe they once knew but forgot about them over the years.
And for people new to Yuma or here visiting for the winter, these landmarks may be completely unknown.
So we’re kicking off the New Year with a series of stories and photos to help our readers explore the amazing backyard that we have.
Called Outdoor Adventures, we’ll run these stories inside the Yuma Sun, with the first one appearing later this week.
The intention is to help readers enjoy our community, explore a bit, and have something to do while we pass these pandemic days.
After all, life is better outside – and now is the time for Yuma to shine.
Let’s get outside and enjoy it, readers.
If you know of an Outdoor adventure that should be showcased, shoot me an email at editor@yumasun.com.
In the meantime, I hope you enjoy this series!