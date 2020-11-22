I was reading the Yuma Fire Department’s Fire House Facts report earlier this week, when I noticed an interesting item.
YFD had to respond to a person who got stuck on the roof while putting up Christmas decorations.
Oh boy, can I relate to that!
Several years ago, I was doing yard work at my old house when I noticed the roof was covered in tree debris. There was a ficus tree nearby, as well as some sort of needle-producing evergreen, and as a result, my roof was covered in berries, leaves and needles.
That house was a bit of an anomaly in Yuma, in that it also had a wood-burning stove.
My brain saw an immediate problem. It would just take one wayward spark for that whole house to burn to the ground.
Adrenaline pumping, I sprung into action! My brain thought, “This must be fixed NOW.” I grabbed a broom and threw it onto the roof, and then I got out the ladder and scampered right on up there. And in about 30 minutes, the roof was clean and safe, with all the tree debris on the ground.
And then I realized I had a bigger, more immediate problem.
I was stuck on the roof. I am terrified of heights, and I had no idea how to safely descend back down the ladder.
Getting up there was no problem – I was looking up. And while I was working, I was motivated by fear of possible fires, and not focused on anything else. But when I was finished, and nothing else was distracting me, I was in trouble.
Luckily, I didn’t have to call YFD to get me down. My husband came to my rescue, holding the ladder and talking me back down until I was safely on the ground.
It’s a common sense thought, but house projects involving ladders should always have two people on hand for safety.
Now, I leave any roof projects to other people. Fire safety is a top priority, but so too is not getting stuck on the roof.
And if Christmas lights should ever appear higher than a three-step ladder’s height on my house, you can be absolutely certain I had nothing to do with them!